Durham Sheriff’s Office seeks 3 more in toppling of Confederate statue

Activist arrested for Durham Confederate monument destruction Takiyah Thompson, a member of Workers World Party and student at N.C. Central University is arrested after activists held a press conference at NC Central University Tuesday afternoon, August 15, 2017. In a release Thompson said she was the one who tied a rope around the soldier’s neck so that others could pull the statue to the ground. Takiyah Thompson, a member of Workers World Party and student at N.C. Central University is arrested after activists held a press conference at NC Central University Tuesday afternoon, August 15, 2017. In a release Thompson said she was the one who tied a rope around the soldier’s neck so that others could pull the statue to the ground. Travis Long and Julia Wall newsobserver.com

