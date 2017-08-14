Protesters topple Confederate soldier statue in downtown Durham

Protesters climbed a ladder, looped a rope around a Confederate statue and pulled it to the ground, smashing it, during an ‘Emergency Durham Protest’ on Main Street on Monday night.
More than 100 activists from anti-fascist and progressive groups, many who traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, held the rally to demand the removal of the soldier statue in front of the old Durham County Courthouse and all Confederate statues in the state “so that no more innocent people have to be killed,” organizers said in a release.
As the statue of the soldier holding a muzzle-loading rifle and carrying a bedroll and a canteen came to the ground, members of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office videotaped the rally.
Groups at the rally included members of the Triangle People’s Assembly, Workers World Party, Industrial Workers of the World, Democratic Socialists of America and the Anti-fa movement.
“Charlottesville and racist monuments across the country are the result of centuries of white supremacy,” stated Alissa Ellis, a member of Workers World Party Durham branch that was a participant in the Charlottesville protests.
“But we cannot ignore the fact that the current Trump administration has emboldened more nazis, KKK, and white supremacists to target, brutalize, and kill our communities,” she continued. “The White House and its elected white supremacists are just as responsible as hooded klansmen and racist vigilantes for what happened. They have blood on their hands.”
NCCU protest
Meanwhile, across town at N.C. Central University, law school dean Phyllis Craig-Taylor opened a "peace rally" there by noting she'd lost a cousin, Margaret Ann Knott, in 1971 to a similar incident in Alabama of a man driving into a crowd of protestors.
She urged the 100 or so in attendance to stand up and speak out against "the chaotic tone, the cynical message, the slights that are being delivered in this country today, trying to send us back to a time where certain people are considered inferior and less than, and others are considered privileged and more than" over factors that include skin color.
Law professor Irving Joyner added that he'd watched television coverage of what happened in Charlottesville with the eye of someone who'd organized hundreds of protests in this state and elsewhere.
He questioned the degree of police protection, and said in his opinion "that this was a set-up, that it was intended that there would be this confrontation in Charlottesville and authorities, had they wanted to, could have prevented it."
Similar things can happen here, so people at NCCU "need to engage our administration and police department to tell us what they are doing to do" to prevent them, Joyner said.
More information sought
Earlier Monday County Commissioners Chairwoman Wendy Jacobs said she has asked county staff to start researching the history of the Main Street monument and state legislation in regard to confederate monuments.
“I think we just need to have further information, because this issues has not been brought to us,” she said. “We don’t even have basic information about the history of the statute. We don't know anything about what the current laws are.”
“The first step of any conversation is understanding what the facts are,” Jacobs said.
In 2015, the General Assembly passed a law preventing state agencies and local governments from taking down any “object of remembrance” on public property that “commemorates an event, a person, or military service that is part of North Carolina’s history.”
A state law would be needed to remove a monument or relocate one to a site that’s not of “similar prominence.”
A person who damages or destroys public property can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor under state law, and if convicted, can receive a fine of $500 and 24 hours of community service.
The granite base on the Main Street soldier, which was dedicated in 1924, says, “In memory of ‘the boys who wore the gray.”
There are about 120 Civil War memorials across the state, according to the Division of State Historic Sites and Properties.
About a dozen are dedicated to Union soldiers, and others honor soldiers in a number of wars. About 100 are clearly monuments related to the Confederacy. The monuments are in cemeteries and on public and private properties.
