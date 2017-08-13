Protesters flock to CCB Plaza. Charlottesville victims honored — racism, white supremacy targeted.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video: Hundreds gathered downtown to show their support for victims of the violence which erupted Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, and some gathered express stronger political opinions, at CCB Plaza Sunday evening. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Video: Hundreds gathered downtown to show their support for victims of the violence which erupted Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, and some gathered express stronger political opinions, at CCB Plaza Sunday evening. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com