Why the Orange County school board banned the Confederate flag, and more, after all

Steve Halkiotis, chairman of the Orange County Schools Board of Education, and Superintendent Todd Wirt listen to speakers, most of them asking the board to ban the Confederate flag from school grounds, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at Stanback Middle School in Hillsborough, N.C. The board voted unanimously Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, to ban the flag and other divisive symbols in the student dress code. Mark Schultz mschultz@newsobserver.com