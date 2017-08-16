Video: Loan Tran describes being arrested Wednesday, Aug. 16 on four charges related to the toppling of a Durham County Confederate memorial. Virginia Bridges vbridges@newsobserver.com
Durham County

Two more arrested after toppling of Durham County Confederate monument

By Virginia Bridges

vbridges@heraldsun.com

August 16, 2017 10:06 AM

Durham

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested two more people Wednesday morning in connection with activists who toppled a Confederate statue during a demonstration Monday night.

Law enforcement officials arrested Dante Emmanuel Strobino, 35, and Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, both of Durham.

They are charged with two misdemeanors and two felonies.

Their charges include:

▪ Disorderly conduct by injury to a statue (Class II misdemeanor).

▪ Damage to real property (statue as a fixture (Class I misdemeanor).

▪ 14-288.2(c) Participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class H felony).

▪ 14-288.2(e) inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class F felony).

A witness to the arrest said Strobino and Tran were arrested as they attended a court hearing for Takiyah Fatima Thompson, 22, who was arrested on the same charges Tuesday afternoon.

Thompson, who climbed a ladder to help bring down the Confederate statue, was arrested after holding a press conference on the campus of N.C. Central University, where she is a student.

Activist arrested for Durham Confederate monument destruction

Takiyah Thompson, a member of Workers World Party and student at N.C. Central University is arrested after activists held a press conference at NC Central University Tuesday afternoon, August 15, 2017. In a release Thompson said she was the one who tied a rope around the soldier’s neck so that others could pull the statue to the ground.

Travis Long and Julia Wall newsobserver.com

Virginia Bridges

