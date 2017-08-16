Two more arrested after toppling of Durham County Confederate monument

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested two more people Wednesday morning in connection with activists who toppled a Confederate statue during a demonstration Monday night.
Law enforcement officials arrested Dante Emmanuel Strobino, 35, and Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, both of Durham.
They are charged with two misdemeanors and two felonies.
Their charges include:
▪ Disorderly conduct by injury to a statue (Class II misdemeanor).
▪ Damage to real property (statue as a fixture (Class I misdemeanor).
▪ 14-288.2(c) Participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class H felony).
▪ 14-288.2(e) inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class F felony).
A witness to the arrest said Strobino and Tran were arrested as they attended a court hearing for Takiyah Fatima Thompson, 22, who was arrested on the same charges Tuesday afternoon.
Thompson, who climbed a ladder to help bring down the Confederate statue, was arrested after holding a press conference on the campus of N.C. Central University, where she is a student.
