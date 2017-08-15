Update: “No one is getting away with what happened,” Durham sheriff says.

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews said, “Let me be clear, no one is getting away with what happened.”
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the toppling of a Confederate soldier statue on East Main Street Monday night and pursuing felony charges, Andrews said.
Durham County Manager Wendell Davis said Durham County does not condone the “unlawful” desecration of a “public monument.”
Davis said what started as “peaceful event” ended with “unfortunate action.”
Andrews said protest is an American right, but protesters cannot damage property or injure other people.
“We know what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia. Three people lost their lives and 19 people were injured,” Andrews said. He does not want that to happen in Durham, he said.
No arrests have been made in the incident, which sheriff’s deputies recorded as it happened.
