A group of protesters cheer and take turns kicking a toppled Confederate soldier statue during an 'Emergency Durham Protest' at the old Durham County Courthouse in response to the violent protests Saturday in Charlottesville, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Durham, NC. The group proceeded to march to the site of the new police headquarters under construction.
A group of protesters cheer and take turns kicking a toppled Confederate soldier statue during an 'Emergency Durham Protest' at the old Durham County Courthouse in response to the violent protests Saturday in Charlottesville, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Durham, NC. The group proceeded to march to the site of the new police headquarters under construction. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com
A group of protesters cheer and take turns kicking a toppled Confederate soldier statue during an 'Emergency Durham Protest' at the old Durham County Courthouse in response to the violent protests Saturday in Charlottesville, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Durham, NC. The group proceeded to march to the site of the new police headquarters under construction. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Durham County

Update: “No one is getting away with what happened,” Durham sheriff says.

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

August 15, 2017 1:16 PM

DURHAM

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews said, “Let me be clear, no one is getting away with what happened.”

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the toppling of a Confederate soldier statue on East Main Street Monday night and pursuing felony charges, Andrews said.

Durham County Manager Wendell Davis said Durham County does not condone the “unlawful” desecration of a “public monument.”

Davis said what started as “peaceful event” ended with “unfortunate action.”

Andrews said protest is an American right, but protesters cannot damage property or injure other people.

“We know what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia. Three people lost their lives and 19 people were injured,” Andrews said. He does not want that to happen in Durham, he said.

No arrests have been made in the incident, which sheriff’s deputies recorded as it happened.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  

Videos

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history "people should know"

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history 0:42

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history "people should know"
If you witness a crime, here's what you do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what you do
Taking sanctuary is prison-like, but for faith leaders providing sanctuary could mean real prison time 1:09

Taking sanctuary is prison-like, but for faith leaders providing sanctuary could mean real prison time

View More Video