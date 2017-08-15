Durham Sheriff Michael D. Andrews says some of the people who pulled down a confederate statue Monday have been identified and "we are working toward making arrests. We are pursuing felony charges." He also explains why his officers did not intervene. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com
Durham Sheriff Michael D. Andrews says some of the people who pulled down a confederate statue Monday have been identified and "we are working toward making arrests. We are pursuing felony charges." He also explains why his officers did not intervene. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

Durham County

What they’re saying about the Confederate monument on social media and elsewhere

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

August 15, 2017 3:30 PM

DURHAM

Protesters’ toppling of the Confederate monument Monday created a flood of comments on social media sites and elsewhere.

Local officials expressed empathy for the protester’s anger, but condemned their actions. “Certainly we all deplore the violence that might be used by white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, and of course the KKK, but we cannot also go that way, we cannot move in that direction,” Sen. Floyd B. McKissick said in a Facebook post. “We must by all means show respect and protest in a way that is meaningful, that is s constructive, that engages public dialogue and allows our local governments to make that decision.”

Here are a few more comments that circulated social media Tuesday.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

  Comments  

Videos

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history "people should know"

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history 0:42

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history "people should know"
If you witness a crime, here's what you do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what you do
Taking sanctuary is prison-like, but for faith leaders providing sanctuary could mean real prison time 1:09

Taking sanctuary is prison-like, but for faith leaders providing sanctuary could mean real prison time

View More Video