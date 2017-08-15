What they’re saying about the Confederate monument on social media and elsewhere

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Durham Sheriff Michael D. Andrews says some of the people who pulled down a confederate statue Monday have been identified and "we are working toward making arrests. We are pursuing felony charges." He also explains why his officers did not intervene. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

