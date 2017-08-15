What they’re saying about the Confederate monument on social media and elsewhere

Protesters’ toppling of the Confederate monument Monday created a flood of comments on social media sites and elsewhere.
Local officials expressed empathy for the protester’s anger, but condemned their actions. “Certainly we all deplore the violence that might be used by white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, and of course the KKK, but we cannot also go that way, we cannot move in that direction,” Sen. Floyd B. McKissick said in a Facebook post. “We must by all means show respect and protest in a way that is meaningful, that is s constructive, that engages public dialogue and allows our local governments to make that decision.”
Here are a few more comments that circulated social media Tuesday.
everyone is a criminal in a police/military/intel state that protects outright fascism ♀️ #Durham #WeGotThis https://t.co/iZ0fhp2zpV— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 15, 2017
“Sheriff’s deputies recorded the event but did not intervene as a protester climbed a ladder….” https://t.co/0fqFHKcf9i— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 15, 2017
It won't be long before they start burning copies of "Gone With the Wind." https://t.co/sDjcbj7ld0 #ToddStarnesShow— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 15, 2017
Tear every single Confederate monument down. Every damn one. #Durham— Black & Intellectual (@_blackintellect) August 15, 2017
White protesters (yes, white people!) topple a Confederate monument in downtown Durham, N.C. https://t.co/t3XR5kEZUB pic.twitter.com/6hU0THGNBK— The Root (@TheRoot) August 15, 2017
#Durham #NC tonight: we're out tonight @DurhamCounty Courthouse against confederate statues and against white supremacists #DefendCville pic.twitter.com/8BuZkAYDe7— Sandra Korn (@sandraylk) August 14, 2017
I get emails.— Charlie Reece (@CharlieReece) August 15, 2017
I send emails in reply. pic.twitter.com/48uK4fay3q
True American heroes. Thank you to all the activists who successfully toppled a 93-year-old Confederate statue in #Durham.— Women's March (@womensmarch) August 15, 2017
@DerrickQLewis pic.twitter.com/X3N4LAyPMy
Here are your before & after pictures of the confederate statue in Durham that was just torn down— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) August 15, 2017
People have had enough. Be safe#Durham pic.twitter.com/ZBr4hORdBo
If you believe the Civil War was fought over slavery, why would you want to erase the event that helped free slaves? #Durham #confederate— scarlettethread (@scarlettethread) August 15, 2017
Somebody please tell the white supremacists in my mentions that nobody ever got life in prison for destruction of public property.— Jillian Johnson (@JillianDURM) August 15, 2017
Raise your hand if you think Durham & NC officials woke up relieved they didn’t have to own the decision to remove a Confederate monument pic.twitter.com/89P2xZCaBJ— Katie (@kedixo) August 15, 2017
