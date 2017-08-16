Durham councilman asked sheriff not to charge activists with felonies over ‘hunk of junk metal’

City Councilman Charlie Reece said he asked Sheriff Mike Andrews not to press felony charges against the activists who pulled down the Durham County Confederate memorial.
After Andrews’ press conference Tuesday, but before anyone had been arrested, Reece said he approached the sheriff to thank him for how deputies handled the Monday night protest. Reece also asked Andrews to reconsider his approach to charging people with felonies.
At the press conference, Andrews said he would pursue felony charges and added, “Let me be clear, no one is getting away with what happened.”
Reece, a former state prosecutor, acknowledges he has no jurisdiction relating to the monument, which stood on Durham County property.
“It’s still my moral obligation to appeal to you as a member of the community not to do this to these people,” Reece said he told Andrews.
The four activists arrested as of Wednesday afternoon have been charged with two misdemeanors – disorderly conduct by injury of a statue, damage to real property – and two felonies – participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where there is property demand in excess of $1,500.
Reece questioned whether the statue, which he called a “hunk of junk metal,” was worth $1,500.
Reece said Andrews told him that would be up to District Attorney Roger Echols.
Reece then contacted Echols, who told Reece “he was not expecting the sheriff to charge these folks with felonies,” Reece said.
Echols then told Reece he will review the evidence applicable to each person and decide how to proceed, Reece said.
Tamara Gibbs, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said the office notified Echols’ office before making the arrests.
“We can confirm that our legal adviser made the District Attorney’s Office aware of pending felony charges before the warrants were obtained,” she said.
