He brought a semi-automatic rifle to a rumored KKK rally. Here’s why he got off.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:21 CrimeStoppers Most Wanted December 2017 Pause 1:43 'Take back the streets. No more killing' 0:40 'What human does this type of thing?' murder victim's family member asks 0:58 Watch as men shoot into an occupied vehicle leaving one dead 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:12 UNC professor burned by fire and explosion, suspect arrested 1:24 Durham's bomb squad sets off "disruptive charge" in Carrboro car 0:55 Carrboro police investigate suspicious package in car 0:17 Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar 0:30 Durham police respond to hostage threat hoax Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

VIDEO: Hear Dwayne Dixon, the Durham man charged with two misdemeanors for bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a rumored KKK rally downtown, explain his decision, the values driving it, and thoughts for moving forward. Dixon is a member of the Silver Valley Redneck Revolt, a leftist organization that promotes community self-defense in the struggle against racism, which protected counter-protesters in Charlottesville. He shared his reason for joining the organization during a community engagement meeting on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Motorco Music Hall. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

VIDEO: Hear Dwayne Dixon, the Durham man charged with two misdemeanors for bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a rumored KKK rally downtown, explain his decision, the values driving it, and thoughts for moving forward. Dixon is a member of the Silver Valley Redneck Revolt, a leftist organization that promotes community self-defense in the struggle against racism, which protected counter-protesters in Charlottesville. He shared his reason for joining the organization during a community engagement meeting on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Motorco Music Hall. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com