Durham man charged, others sought for bringing semi-automatic rifle, other weapons to rumored KKK rally

Rifle-wielding protester arrested, Sheriff's Office seeking others Video: The Durham County Sheriff's Office arrested Dwayne Emil Dixon on Monday, Aug. 28, for two misdemeanors related to the display of his rifle during a counter-protest to a rumored KKK rally downtown on Friday Aug. 18. Video: The Durham County Sheriff's Office arrested Dwayne Emil Dixon on Monday, Aug. 28, for two misdemeanors related to the display of his rifle during a counter-protest to a rumored KKK rally downtown on Friday Aug. 18. Travis Long and Ray Gronberg tlong@newsobserver.com or rgronberg@heraldsun.com

