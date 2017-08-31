Durham sheriff tells leaders to urge respect for law, punish lawbreakers

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews has asked city and county officials for public-demonstration guidelines that tell people not to break the law and hold them accountable when they do.
“Community leadership must encourage compliance with existing laws and hold persons accountable for violating them,” Andrews wrote in Thursday letter to city and county officials
“We need to have in place a reliable process for groups who want to demonstrate, picket, parade, or meet, to provide advance notice of their intended action. This is particularly true when they will be occupying public property, or seeking exclusive use of sidewalks or streets,” Andrews wrote.
“The leadership must be fully, and vocally, committed to the enforcement of those laws and ordinances designed to promote public safety in the hopes that the communicating those standards will reassure the majority of our community and deter the minority from expecting they can engage in lawless behavior,” he wrote.
The letter was sent to Durham County commissioners, County Manager Wendell Davis, the Durham City Council, City Manager Tom Bonfield and Police Chief C.J. Davis.
The letter follows an Aug. 14 protest in which activists pulled down a Durham County Confederate statute on Main Street. Some elected leaders have criticized the Sheriff’s Office charging 11 activists with felonies, asking Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols to consider leniency moving forward.
On Aug. 18, another crowd gathered downtown in response to a rumored white supremacists rally. The rally never materialized, but hundreds showed up in downtown Durham and gathered before the old courthouse in what turned into an hours-long anti-racist rally.
Earlier this week, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Paul Martin said county commissioners are setting a dangerous precedent by questioning the felony charges in the toppling of a Confederate statue. He said commissioners’ interference equates to “absolute anarchy that totally undermines the constitution of this country.”
(This is developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Comments