Here’s what you need to know about Hillsborough traffic Saturday morning

Traffic in downtown Hillsborough will be challenging Saturday morning as a fire-truck processional honors a firefighter who died Monday.

The service for Jeffrey Holden, Orange Rural assistant chief of training and safety, be will be held at 11 a.m. at New Horizon Church, 100 Horizon Place in Durham. But traffic in and around downtown Hillsborough will be redirected beginning at 9 a.m.

The areas affected will include Churton Street near Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, the North Hills Shopping Center and Orange County High School. Parking lots at the shopping center and Orange High School will be used for the fire trucks beginning at 9 a.m., according to a news release from the town of Hillsborough. The procession will begin at 10:15 a.m. at Clements.

Traffic also will be rerouted beginning at 9 a.m. on U.S. 70 between Pleasant Green and University Station roads in Durham, where the church is located.

After the service, the procession will travel from the church back to the funeral home.

Holden died at the main station in downtown Hillsborough after helping to rescue a construction worker trapped in a trench earlier that day.

Orange Rural Fire Department will be closed during the service. The Mebane and Lebanon fire departments will provide coverage for Orange Rural’s service area during that time.