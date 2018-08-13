Orange Rural firefighter dies after rescuing person trapped in trench

A veteran firefighter with the Orange Rural Fire Department died at the main station in downtown Hillsborough on Monday after helping to rescue a person trapped in a trench.
The firefighter, whose name was not released, had been with the department since 2001.
He was found unresponsive at the station at about 1:30 p.m. following the call. Neither the crew on shift nor emergency workers who arrived could revive him.
“We are devastated,” Orange Rural Fire Chief Jeff Cabe said in a news release from Hillsborough town government.
The firefighter had started as a junior member of the department before he was 18 and became an employee in 2003, the release said.
He was one of two Orange Rural firefighters who entered a trench on West Ten Road in Efland earlier in the day to free the trapped person.
The department was sent to assist others because it has personnel certified in trench rescue, according to the release. About seven firefighters were on shift at the time at the main station, at 206 S. Churton St.
Orange Rural Fire Department provides fire, rescue and first responder services to Hillsborough and about 64 square miles in central Orange County. The town contracts with the department for service.
The department is closed until Tuesday night, with surrounding departments staffing Orange Rural’s three stations ready to respond to any calls, the release said. The fire department’s Facebook page shows a black band through its logo.
“We are grieving with our firefighters,” the town said on its Facebook page Monday night. “Thank you to the surrounding fire departments who are assisting to provide response to calls through tomorrow evening.”
Trench collapses are one of the most challenging situations that rescue workers can face, according to multiple online sources.
Twenty-three deaths from trench and excavation operations were reported in 2016, according to Roco Rescue, which provides rescue training, equipment and services.
Comments