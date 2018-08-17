Governor orders flags lowered for fallen Orange County firefighter Jeff Holden

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Saturday to honor firefighter Jeff Holden of the Orange Rural Fire Department.

Holden, an assistant chief with the department, died at the main station in downtown Hillsborough after helping to rescue a construction worker trapped in a trench earlier that day. His body was transported in a processional Wednesday afternoon to Clements Funeral and Cremation Services in Hillsborough.

Firefighters honored fallen comrade Jeff "Stan" Holden, assistant chief of the Orange Rural Fire Dept., who died Monday, August 13, 2018. Holden died following a rescue operation earlier in the day.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Horizon Church, 100 Horizon Place in Durham. Orange Rural Fire Department announced Friday that those attending the funeral should park in Hillsborough at Orange High School, 500 Orange High School Road, or at New Hope Church, 512 U.S. 70. Shuttles will provide transportation to New Horizon Church.

Mebane and Lebanon fire departments will provide coverage while the Orange Rural Fire Department is closed Saturday during the service.

Holden was found unresponsive at the 206 S. Churton St. station at about 1:30 p.m. after going to take a shower, friends said. Neither the firefighters on shift at the time nor emergency workers could revive him. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will rule on the cause of death.

The Orange High School graduate leaves behind his wife, Christa, and their 4-month-old son.

The Hillsborough Firefighters Association opened a share account for the family Tuesday at the Local Government Federal Credit Union, according to a news release. Donations to the “Scholarship Fund for Miller” account can be made at any State Employees Credit Union location.