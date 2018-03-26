A third bomb threat made against Southpoint mall

A group of California Pizza Kitchen employees stood shivering in the mall's parking lot at 11 a.m. on Monday morning.
They'd been waiting to get into their kitchen and into their aprons and get to work, since 9:15 a.m. "We don't like bomb threats," said California Pizza Kitchen's manager Jay Woods.
A second bomb threat in two days was made to authorities in Durham concerning the The Street at Southpoint early Monday. Threats were also made and investigated only the day before — on Sunday. But, now, a third threat had been made.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the Streets of Southpoint had a delayed opening this morning," said Southpoint spokeswoman Marissa Ellenby. "We are working in collaboration with the Durham Police Department as they conduct a full investigation."
At 11:07 a.m. Monday morning, the Durham Police Department and Durham County Sheriff's Office "cleared the scene" having again not discovered any bomb within in the mall, said Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael.
The California Pizza Kitchen employees went to work.
Around 8 a.m. Monday morning, a second bomb threat caused the second evacuation of the Nordstrom department store located in the Southpoint mall, inside of the largest of The Streets at Southpoint buildings.
On Sunday, Durham police received four phone calls from a man in Virginia. Bomb threats were made.
Police spokesman Wil Glenn said the first of Sunday's threats came in at 3:11 p.m.
No bomb was discovered Sunday, and the Nordstrom store and its surrounding areas were declared safe from any imminent explosions.
Spokeswoman Michael said on Monday that a Durham County Sheriff's Office bomb dog had been called onto the scene to check the area for new, potential explosives.
Ellenby added, "It is always disheartening when incidents like this occur but please know the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance."
This story will be updated as new information emerges.
