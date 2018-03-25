2nd bomb threat at The Streets at Southpoint prompts police to close mall

Durham police are investigating a second bomb threat at The Streets of Southpoint and have closed the Durham mall.
Police spokesman Wil Glenn said a caller alerted authorities to the threat of a potential bomb at 3:11 p.m. Sunday. The call was placed from a phone in Virginia, Glenn said.
The Nordstrom department store located inside the largest of The Streets at Southpoint buildings was the focus of the threat.
Never miss a local story.
As of Sunday evening the Nordstrom store was closed as law enforcement, already at the scene, awaited the arrival of a bomb squad for further investigation. All other stores at The Streets at Southpoint remained open.
Police determined there was no threat and were packing up to leave the scene when they received a second threat just before 7:30 p.m. They then closed the entire mall according to WRAL.com.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available,
Comments