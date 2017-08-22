UNC Chapel Hill puts fence around Silent Sam Confederate statue before Tuesday rally

UNC Chapel Hill officials have put a fence around the Silent Sam statue.
A smaller inner fence now encircles the monument to Confederate soldiers with a second larger fence encircling the statue’s surroundings.
In a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper, UNC leaders asked for his help with security on campus on the eve of a planned protest Tuesday.
The university officials told Cooper of “significant safety and security threats” at UNC-CH because of the Silent Sam Confederate memorial, and have asked him to convene the state historical commission to consider what to do with the statue.
Responding late Monday night, Cooper wrote that his administration has stood “shoulder-to-shoulder” with the university and local law enforcement since violence erupted and drew national attention to the University of Virginia home town, Charlottesville, Va.
Further, Cooper said university officials had the power to remove the statue on their own if they fear an imminent threat.
“Other university leaders have taken decisive actions in recent days,” Cooper wrote, apparently referring to Duke University’s removal of its Robert E. Lee statue in the wee hours of Saturday morning. “If our University leaders believe there is real risk to public safety, the law allows them to take immediate measures.”
UNC officials echoed concerns of Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger, who wrote to Folt last week saying the statue “presents a clear and present danger” to both the campus and the town. Hemminger asked Folt to request the N.C. Historical Commission to remove Silent Sam.
This is a developing story. Return for updates throughout the day.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments