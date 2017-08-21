Cooper tells UNC leaders they can remove Silent Sam if there’s ‘imminent threat’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A few hundred demonstrators gathered Sunday at the Silent Sam statue, a memorial to Confederate soldiers, on the University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus violent clashes between white supremacists and counter protesters in Charlottesville, Va. turned deadly on Saturday. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

A few hundred demonstrators gathered Sunday at the Silent Sam statue, a memorial to Confederate soldiers, on the University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus violent clashes between white supremacists and counter protesters in Charlottesville, Va. turned deadly on Saturday. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com