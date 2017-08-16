Will Durham schools be next to ban Confederate flags, other ‘symbols of hate?’

The Durham Public Schools could possibly discuss strengthening its student dress code Thursday, Aug. 17 to include a ban on the Confederate flag, Ku Klux Klan symbols, swastikas and other such symbols of hate.
DPS Board of Education Chairman Mike Lee said Wednesday that no formal discussion has been planned, but given the events of recent days, he feels a discussion around district expectation for student behavior and hate symbols is warranted as the Aug. 28 opening of schools approaches.
“Durham Public Schools is 100 percent committed to the safety of students and the restriction of any kind of intimidation or bullying in our schools and that could include those kinds of symbols and messages that may make students in our schools uncomfortable,” Lee said.
When asked if those “symbols and messages” include the Confederate flag, Ku Klux Klan symbols and swastikas, Lee answered “yes.”
Currently, DPS’ student dress codes gives principals the authority to restrict certain dress if they are “reasonably likely to create a substantial and material disruption to the educational process or to the operation of the school.”
Lee’s remarks come two days after the Orange County Schools rewrote its student dress code to ban the Confederate flag, Ku Klux Klan symbols and swastikas in an emotional school board meeting Monday, Aug. 14.
An earlier version of the Orange County policy included similar wording to that in Durham’s but the school board there, facing stiff criticism that the policy didn’t go far enough and moved by the events of the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, that ended in the death of a woman who was protesting a gathering of white supremacists, unanimously adopted a tougher policy banning the hate symbols.
James Barrett, chairman of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education, said the school board there believes the district’s anti-bullying policy adequately protects students against bullying and racial intimidation.
The district doesn’t have a district-wide student dress code, so policing dress is left to principals.
But Barrett said the school board would likely release a statement sometime Wednesday, Aug. 16 reiterating district expectations about student behavior.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Greg Childress: 919-419-6645, @gchild6645
Comments