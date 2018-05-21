New residents, construction in Durham pays off for city taxpayers

All those new people and buildings coming to Durham also means that city taxpayers won't have to worry about their property taxes going up next year.

Durham has grown at such a rate that the city manager says they don't need a property tax increase this year. The city is expecting $67 million in sales tax in the 2019-20 fiscal year, a 5 percent increase. That will bring in an extra $2.3 million for the city.

City Manager Tom Bonfield proposed no increase in the property tax rate, crediting both the fast growth of the city and the city's strategic plan with a focus on "shared economic prosperity," a phrase touted by Mayor Steve Schewel.





The 2018-19 fiscal year budget is proposed to be $510.4 million, a 15.9 percent increase over last year's budget, which was $429.4 million. That means the tax bill on the median house value in the city, $181,104, would be about $1,048 per year.

"We're growing a lot and it's generating money," Bonfield said. The taxable value of property for the coming year will grow by $1.2 billion. That's a rate of 4.46 percent, twice what the city had predicted.

What's in the proposed budget:

▪ $8.9 million for Hoover Road Athletic Park, which will feature soccer fields.

▪ $2.39 million for the Durham Belt Line trail.

▪ 5 percent raises for Durham police officers and firefighters, including the county firefighters who are merging into the city fire department this summer.

▪ $304,000 for administrative costs related to participatory budgeting, which would let residents ages 13 and older vote on projects funded in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

▪ More money for the dedicated housing fund. More tax revenue means $13.3 million more for housing, with $7.4 million of that going toward the city's affordable housing plan.

▪ No increases in bus fare to ride GoDurham buses. Bonfield said the city is still determining the future of the Bull City Connector and routes.

Bertha Johnson, the city's budget director, said the last time the city did not pass a property tax increase was for the 2015-16 fiscal year, when Bill Bell was mayor.

Residents can tell the Durham City Council what they think of the proposed budget at a public hearing at 7 p.m. June 4. The Council will vote on the budget at its June 19 meeting.