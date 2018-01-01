Durham County seeks 48 hours notice for protests on county property

A protest organizer, who declined to be identified, leads a group of about 100 protesters in chants during an “Emergency Durham Protest” in front of a Confederate statue at the old Durham County Courthouse on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Durham, NC, in response to the violent protests in Charlottesville. The group later pulled down the soldier statue and proceeded to march to the site of the new police headquarters under construction. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com