Defend Durham plans to investigate government officials’ ‘crimes against the people’

Defend Durham plans to outline a process Tuesday morning to investigate federal, state and local officials “crimes against the people,” relating to Confederate memorials and other issues, according to a press release.
“#DefendDurham will announce the formation of an independent Commission of Inquiry to investigate direct and circumstantial evidence on a number of charges of crimes against the people perpetrated by local, state, and federal officials,” the release states. “The commission of inquiry will investigate and bring forward additional charges and indictments through an independent People’s Tribunal”
Defend Durham, a loose organization of individuals and groups that supports those who toppled the Durham County Confederate statue and advocate for related issues, plans to make the announcement after a planned 9 a.m. court appearance Tuesday by seven of the remaining nine charged with misdemeanors and felonies related to the Aug. 14 toppling of the memorial.
Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols recently dropped charges against three of the people charged in the Aug. 14 toppling, saying there was no evidence to support their involvement.
No action is expected in court today, said Scott Holmes, a defense attorney who is representing all the people charged with pulling down the statue.
Defend Durham described the commission as an independent body that includes arrestees, community lawyers, organizers and community members.
“The Commission of Inquiry seeks to shed light on crimes against the people, including repression and intimidation of organizers and other vulnerable communities impacted by police brutality, immigration raids and deportations, low-wage work, LGBTQ discrimination, and more - which are the true crimes being committed by the (N.C.) General Assembly, the Trump administration, local sheriff’s department, and others in power,” the release states.
In coming months, the commission will gather evidence and hear testimony.
“When evidence sufficient to sustain convictions is obtained, the findings will be presented at an Independent People’s Tribunal, where the accused will be given full opportunity to present their own defense,”the release states.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
