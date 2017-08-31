Protester charged for bringing handgun to anti-Klan rally

Police have arrested another suspect for bringing weapons to an anti-Klan rally Aug. 18.

Christopher Daniel Brazil, 22, of Durham has been charged with possessing a weapon at a public assembly and going armed to the terror of the public, according to a report from the Durham Sheriff’s Office. He was released on a $5,000 secured bond.

Brazil was carrying a semi-automatic handgun in a holster, a Sheriff’s Department warrant stated. The warrant also stated that Brazil assisted in blocking public roadways while armed.

Earlier, law enforcment officers arrested Dwayne Emil Dixon, 45. He was charged with two misdemeanors, having a weapon at a public assembly or rally and going armed to the terror of people. Dixon was seen carrying a semi-automatic rifle loaded with a 30-round magazine and carrying at least two other magazines, said Maj. Paul Martin. At the time of Dixon’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Office was looking for at least four more suspects who were carrying weapons.

Brazil, Dixon and other suspects were at an Aug. 18 gathering in downtown Durham that was a response to a rumored march by the Ku Klux Klan. The Klan march never happened.