Several hundred protesters are pictured in downtown Durham on Aug. 18 in anticipation of a rumored march by the Ku Klux Klan in Durham. The march never took place but two people have now been arrested for bringing weapons to the event.
Several hundred protesters are pictured in downtown Durham on Aug. 18 in anticipation of a rumored march by the Ku Klux Klan in Durham. The march never took place but two people have now been arrested for bringing weapons to the event. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Several hundred protesters are pictured in downtown Durham on Aug. 18 in anticipation of a rumored march by the Ku Klux Klan in Durham. The march never took place but two people have now been arrested for bringing weapons to the event. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Durham County

Protester charged for bringing handgun to anti-Klan rally

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

August 31, 2017 11:10 AM

DURHAM

Police have arrested another suspect for bringing weapons to an anti-Klan rally Aug. 18.

Christopher Daniel Brazil, 22, of Durham has been charged with possessing a weapon at a public assembly and going armed to the terror of the public, according to a report from the Durham Sheriff’s Office. He was released on a $5,000 secured bond.

Brazil was carrying a semi-automatic handgun in a holster, a Sheriff’s Department warrant stated. The warrant also stated that Brazil assisted in blocking public roadways while armed.

Earlier, law enforcment officers arrested Dwayne Emil Dixon, 45. He was charged with two misdemeanors, having a weapon at a public assembly or rally and going armed to the terror of people. Dixon was seen carrying a semi-automatic rifle loaded with a 30-round magazine and carrying at least two other magazines, said Maj. Paul Martin. At the time of Dixon’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Office was looking for at least four more suspects who were carrying weapons.

Brazil, Dixon and other suspects were at an Aug. 18 gathering in downtown Durham that was a response to a rumored march by the Ku Klux Klan. The Klan march never happened.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

Related stories from The Herald-Sun

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest 0:38

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest
Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history 0:42

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history "people should know"
If you witness a crime, here's what you do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what you do

View More Video