Wildin Acosta asylum hearing postponed. What’s next for the former Riverside High student?

Wildin David Guillen Acosta’s scheduled Thursday, Aug. 31 hearing has been rescheduled to Oct. 3, according to a statement from the organization Alerta Migratoria NC.
Immigration Judge V. Stuart Couch called Acosta’s legal counsel Wednesday to announce the postponement.
Acosta, a Honduran native, graduated from Riverside High School in June. He fled his native country because of what he said was fear of gang violence.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Acosta for being in the country illegally and missing a mandatory court appearance Jan. 28, 2016, as he left his Durham home for Riverside High School, where he was a senior.
He spent more than six months in Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia before being released on $10,000 bond.
His current hearing — scheduled in Charlotte — is his final bid for political asylum. If an immigration judge rules against Acosta, he will have 30 days to appeal or face an order of removal, which could lead to his deportation to Honduras.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
Comments