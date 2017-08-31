Wildin Guillen Acosta awaits his introduction at a news press conference on Aug. 29, 2016 in Durham. Acosta was a student at Riverside High School in Durham when he was arrested in January 2016. He entered the United States illegally and faces deportation to Honduras.
Wildin Guillen Acosta awaits his introduction at a news press conference on Aug. 29, 2016 in Durham. Acosta was a student at Riverside High School in Durham when he was arrested in January 2016. He entered the United States illegally and faces deportation to Honduras. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wildin Guillen Acosta awaits his introduction at a news press conference on Aug. 29, 2016 in Durham. Acosta was a student at Riverside High School in Durham when he was arrested in January 2016. He entered the United States illegally and faces deportation to Honduras. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Durham County

Wildin Acosta asylum hearing postponed. What’s next for the former Riverside High student?

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

August 31, 2017 8:59 AM

DURHAM

Wildin David Guillen Acosta’s scheduled Thursday, Aug. 31 hearing has been rescheduled to Oct. 3, according to a statement from the organization Alerta Migratoria NC.

Immigration Judge V. Stuart Couch called Acosta’s legal counsel Wednesday to announce the postponement.

Acosta, a Honduran native, graduated from Riverside High School in June. He fled his native country because of what he said was fear of gang violence.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Acosta for being in the country illegally and missing a mandatory court appearance Jan. 28, 2016, as he left his Durham home for Riverside High School, where he was a senior.

He spent more than six months in Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia before being released on $10,000 bond.

His current hearing — scheduled in Charlotte — is his final bid for political asylum. If an immigration judge rules against Acosta, he will have 30 days to appeal or face an order of removal, which could lead to his deportation to Honduras.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest 0:38

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest
Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history 0:42

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history "people should know"
If you witness a crime, here's what you do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what you do

View More Video