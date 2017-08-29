Wildin Acosta fled Hondura’s gangs. Now a judge could send him back

More Videos 0:38 Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest Pause 0:42 Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history "people should know" 1:15 If you witness a crime, here's what you do 1:09 Taking sanctuary is prison-like, but for faith leaders providing sanctuary could mean real prison time 0:58 Take a look at some new Durham public art projects 1:48 Religious leaders support Raleigh pastor facing deportation 0:36 Pastor seeking sanctuary encourages more churches to protect deportees 0:50 The origins of Cayenne The Lion King's newest single 1:07 Few McDougald Terrace residents attended Bull City United shooting response event 0:53 Scenes from the 32nd NC Pride Festival and Parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Wildin Guillen Acosta Describes His Arrest Riverside High School student Wildin Acosta describes how he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Agents in January an taken to a detention center in Georgia. Acosta, who entered the United States illegally spoke during a press conference on Monday, August 29, 2016 in Durham, N.C. Riverside High School student Wildin Acosta describes how he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Agents in January an taken to a detention center in Georgia. Acosta, who entered the United States illegally spoke during a press conference on Monday, August 29, 2016 in Durham, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Riverside High School student Wildin Acosta describes how he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Agents in January an taken to a detention center in Georgia. Acosta, who entered the United States illegally spoke during a press conference on Monday, August 29, 2016 in Durham, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com