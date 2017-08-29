Wildin Acosta fled Hondura’s gangs. Now a judge could send him back

Wildin Guillen Acosta, the Honduran native who graduated from Riverside High School in June, will travel to Charlotte on Thursday in a final bid for political asylum.
If the immigration judge rules against Acosta, he will have 30 days to appeal or face an order of removal, which could lead to his deportation to Honduras.
Acosta is due in Charlotte Immigration Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Acosta for being in the country illegally and missing a mandatory court appearance Jan. 28, 2016, as he left his Durham home for Riverside, where he was a senior.
He spent more than six months in Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, before he was released under a $10,000 bond.
Supporters said Acosta fears being sent back to Honduras because of gang violence he traveled to the U.S. to escape in 2014 as an unaccompanied minor.
“You can see it in his eyes,” said Ivan Almonte, a spokesman for Alerta Migratoria NC, a Durham-based organization that supports undocumented immigrants seeking asylum. “He can’t go back to Honduras. He deserves a better life.”
Almonte explained that Acosta had hoped to enroll in college after graduating in June but hasn’t been unable to do so because he never received a Social Security card or work permit, two items he should have gotten within two to three months after applying for asylum.
Alerta Migratoria has asked Durham’s elected officials and organizations such as the city’s Human Relations Commission to write letters of support for Acosta and to travel to Charlotte on Thursday to show solidarity.
Diane Standaert, chairwoman of the Durham Human Relations Commission, said the organization will send a letter to the immigration judge along with a resolution the commission adopted in February expressing concern about the “targeting of Durham immigrant youth by immigration authorities.”
“We hope the letter will be influential in the judge’s decision,” Standaert said. “We want to show that we care very much for Wildin and others in our community who find themselves in similar situations.”
Standaert said Commissioner Phil Seib will accompany Acosta and his family to Charlotte on Thursday in a show of support.
For more than a year, Acosta has enjoyed widespread support from members of the Durham community.
Immigration activists, teachers, fellow students, Durham city officials and U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield demanded his release and a hearing to consider his request for asylum.
Acosta told immigration authorities he was fleeing gang violence in his native Honduras when he was stopped at the Texas border in 2014.
He attended a court hearing on Dec. 17, 2014, but failed to show up for one in March 2015.
Acosta’s arrest came a part of ICE’s nationwide campaign to locate and deport immigrants who crossed the border illegally.
