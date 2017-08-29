Durham Confederate statue’s crumpled remains unmoved. For now.

The Confederate statue in downtown Durham pulled down two weeks ago by protesters will continue to lay dormant in a county warehouse for now. Durham County Commissioners Monday night were expected to hear advice from the county attorney about the fate of the toppled Confederate statue, but came out of a closed session and simply adjourned.
Discussions in local government meeting closed sessions are not open to the public, but any action would have to be taken during the regular session. Instead, the commissioners returned after a two and a half hour closed session Monday night and simply adjourned.
Durham County Commissioners Chair Wendy Jacobs said that they could not comment on anything discussed during the closed session. Asked about the statue, she said that they are talking with staff and could not share anything discussed during the closed session.
Durham received national attention when the Confederate soldier statue dedicated in 1924 in front what was then the courthouse, was toppled on Aug. 14 in the wake of the violent white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The marble base remains out front of what is now the county administration building, dedicated to “the boys who wore the gray.” Confederate soldiers wore gray uniforms during the Civil War. Commissioners meet in that building.
On Aug. 17, Durham County Commissioner Heidi Carter said, in a public Facebook post, that she had received more than 2,000 emails from those in Durham and across the United States.
“This situation is very charged, coming on the heels of the aggressive gathering of white supremacists and the tragic killing of an innocent woman in Charlottesville. It is made all the more difficult by the N.C. legislature's law against the removal of state monuments to the Confederacy, which makes legal avenues for redress feel elusive ... Racism is a deeply entrenched feature of American society, and we must combat it at every level,” she wrote.
A 2015 state law makes it difficult for municipalities to remove monuments.
Jacobs said Monday night that commissioners will continue to work with staff. She confirmed that the issue has not been added to agendas of future commissioners meetings.
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan: 919-419-6563, @dawnbvaughan
