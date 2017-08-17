Durham County sheriff seeks peaceful protest at hearing for Confederate statue suspects

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews says safety will be his priority as activists gather outside the Durham County courthouse today to protest the arrests of four people who brought down and mangled a Confederate soldier statue earlier this week.
The protest, which begins at 8 a.m., precedes a hearing for three activists who were arrested Wednesday.
Deputies arrested Peter Gull Gilbert, 36, Dante Emmanuel Strobino, 35, and Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, all of Durham, Wednesday. Tran and Strobino were attending a court hearing for Takiyah Fatima Thompson, 22, who was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
The four have been charged with two misdemeanors – disorderly conduct by injury of a statue, damage to real property – and two felonies – participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where there is property demand in excess of $1,500.
All four have been released on unsecured $10,000 bonds, which means they didn’t have to put money up to be released. The Durham Solidarity Center is raising money to pay for potential bail and other related fees for activists.
In a statement released minutes ago, Andrews said his office would support a peaceful demonstration outside the courthouse at 510 S. Dillard St.
“The Sheriff’s Office supports the right to peaceable assembly. As the custodian of the courthouse, the safety and security of visitors and employees will remain a top priority for the Sheriff’s Office. We have taken steps to ensure the daily operation of the courthouse can proceed without disruption. I expect participants in the planned rally to obtain a permit and engage in a peaceful demonstration. My Agency will continue to maintain the safety and security of the building.”
Monday night’s protest left a statue of a Confederate soldier erected nearly a century ago crumpled on the ground. During an event in which anti-fascist and progressives groups expressed solidarity with Charlottesville and the struggle against white supremacy, activists pulled a Cadillac limousine topped with ladder up to a sidewalk near the old Durham County courthouse on East Main Street, according to a search warrant.
The ladder was leaned up the back of the stone pedestal displaying a 93-year-old brass Confederate soldier holding a musket. Thompson climbed up and slipped a long yellow tow strap over the shoulder and neck of the soldier. A crowd pulled, and the soldier tumbled down, crumpling as it hit the ground. Protesters cheered and started kicking it.
This is a developing story. Come back throughout the day for updates.
