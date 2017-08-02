What caused YMCA poisoning? Chemicals mixed, creating dangerous gas. All victims expected to be OK

It looks like the kids are going to be alright.
The conditions of all six children taken to area hospitals in “serious but non-life-threatening” condition Wednesday were determined to have improved after emergency room examination, said Durham County Emergency Medical Services Assistant Chief Brandon Mitchell around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Forty-three people – 40 of them children between the ages of 6 and 12 – were taken to hospitals after a noxious spill at the Downtown Durham YMCA.
It began when a lifeguard at the YMCA’s indoor pool smelled something strange.
“A lifeguard reported a strong chemical odor near the pool pump room,” said Forrest Perry, a regional vice president of YMCA of the Triangle.
A disinfecting chemical compound, sodium hypochlorite, had spilled at the facility's indoor pool. The YMCA complex was closed for business shortly after 3 p.m.
Sodium hypochlorite is a common disinfectant and is frequently used in the Downtown Y's indoor swimming pool.
Assistant Fire Chief Willie Hall explained that the sodium hypochlorite lowers a pool's pH level.
Whenever the Downtown Y's pH level skewed to too low a pH, Hall said, sulfuric acid was used to raise the water's acidity. The chemicals leaked from the pipes that carried them, causing a problem.
“The chemicals mixed together on the floor,” Hall said, “and started mixing in a manner they're not supposed to, so, it off-gassed and caused some noxious fumes.”
The problem appeared to be caused by a mechanical malfunction.
“Whether it’s a pinhole in the tubing, or the piping that goes to the chemicals – or maybe one of the seals on top of the vats wasn't properly sealed – but it appears it leaked out and caused the issue,” Hall said.
Eleven Durham Fire Department units and about 25 firefighters ended up responding to the scene, including a Hazmat team, said Durham Fire Department Chief Daniel Curia.
The Fire Department's Hazmat team had made three re-entries into the Downtown Y As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, attempting to identify and isolate the problem – for a future fix.
The Durham Fire Department received a call at 2:43 p.m. to provide assistance to an individual suffering from asthmatic symptoms, Curia said.
When firefighters arrived they realized that the situation was no longer a mere asthma call, Curia said, but a “hazardous materials call.”
Durham County EMS also responded to the report of an individual suffering from respiratory difficulty. EMS took that individual along with one YMCA staff member to the hospital.
Each day YMCA summer day campers are transported to the Downtown Y to go swimming, Perry said, and after their designated swim time they're driven back to their camps across Durham.
Approximately 100 YMCA summer day campers swam at the Downtown Y Wednesday.
“As part of their routine they were taken back to their camp” at Club Boulevard Elementary School, Perry said.
“At around 3 p.m. some campers started complaining about nausea and breathing issues,” Perry added. “Camp staff contacted EMS and began notifying parents.”
The six children considered in serious condition were taken to emergency rooms.
“We transported 26 pediatrics (child patients) to Duke who were green tags (triage terminology for minor injuries) and then we transported an additional eight over to Duke Regional Hospital,” Mitchell said.
Six Durham County EMS medic units with help from Orange County EMS units worked to transport the 40 kids to hospitals and two additional Durham County medic units were stationed at the Downtown Y as a precautionary measure.
Person County, Orange County and Wake County EMS assisted with regular emergency calls throughout Durham while Durham County's emergency responders were preoccupied by the “crisis” at the Downtown Y, Mitchell said.
One more individual was transported to a local hospital several hours later after experiencing symptoms similar to those affecting the children, Mitchell said. The individual was near the Downtown Y around the time of the spill and is believed to have inhaled some of the gas.
“In regards to the facility and the pool,” Perry said, “we are working with local official to determine when it's appropriate to reopen.”
