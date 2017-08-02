What caused YMCA poisoning? Chemicals mixed, creating dangerous gas. All victims expected to be OK

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email 43 people — 40 of them children — were taken to hospitals Wednesday afternoon after a noxious spill at the Downtown Durham YMCA. Six of those injured, all children, were in serious but “non-life-threatening” condition. Colin Warren-Hicks cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

43 people — 40 of them children — were taken to hospitals Wednesday afternoon after a noxious spill at the Downtown Durham YMCA. Six of those injured, all children, were in serious but “non-life-threatening” condition. Colin Warren-Hicks cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com