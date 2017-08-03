Video: Firefighters Jason King and Bramwell Tong prepare to enter the Downtown Durham YMCA to test the air for contaminants. A police officer at the scene said the issue was a chlorine spill, affecting a combination of adults and children (35-40) were in the pool at the time of the reported leak in the disinfection system. Thirty-nine people were injured, including six children in serious condition. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com
Durham County

Caller to 911 worries about smell at Durham’s Downtown YMCA, kids in ‘duress’ being put on buses

By Virginia Bridges

vbridges@heraldsun.com

August 03, 2017 10:08 AM

Durham

A caller to 911 expressed concern about how officials responded Wednesday afternoon to a chemical smell at the Downtown YMCA.

“They just took a bunch of kids from the Y and put them on buses while they were coughing and hacking. And the chlorine leak is so strong, the pool has been closed. There is a sign up, but it is so strong downstairs that it is choking people,” said the caller, who described the kids as in “duress.” “I said s--- they don’t need to take these kids out of here, they need to get somebody over here to look at them all.”

The 911 dispatcher said there had been a previous call about someone having breathing difficulty, but they didn’t have any idea about a hazardous material situation.

“So I am updating that call, and they are going to get an emergency unit in route,” the dispatcher said.

Initially, a YMCA official called 911 around 2:43 p.m. and reported a 33-year-old lifeguard with asthma experiencing shortness of breath and having trouble breathing, according to the 911 calls.

Forty-three people — 40 of them children between the ages of 6 and 12 — were taken to hospitals after a noxious spill Wednesday afternoon at the Downtown Durham YMCA.

Conditions of six children in “serious but non-life-threatening” condition Wednesday were determined to have improved after emergency room examination, said Durham County Emergency Medical Services Assistant Chief Brandon Mitchell around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A disinfecting chemical compound, sodium hypochlorite, spilled at the facility's indoor pool and closed the YMCA complex shortly after 3 p.m.

Sodium hypochlorite is a common disinfectant frequently used in the Downtown Y’s indoor swimming pool.

A YMCA phone recording says the facility will open at noon today, Aug. 3, but the pool will remain closed.

Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges

