Caller to 911 worries about smell at Durham’s Downtown YMCA, kids in ‘duress’ being put on buses

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video: Firefighters Jason King and Bramwell Tong prepare to enter the Downtown Durham YMCA to test the air for contaminants. A police officer at the scene said the issue was a chlorine spill, affecting a combination of adults and children (35-40) were in the pool at the time of the reported leak in the disinfection system. Thirty-nine people were injured, including six children in serious condition. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Video: Firefighters Jason King and Bramwell Tong prepare to enter the Downtown Durham YMCA to test the air for contaminants. A police officer at the scene said the issue was a chlorine spill, affecting a combination of adults and children (35-40) were in the pool at the time of the reported leak in the disinfection system. Thirty-nine people were injured, including six children in serious condition. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com