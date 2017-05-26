Riverside High grad Wendy Fernandez deported

Wendy Fernandez has been deported.
After a long and highly publicized struggle to remain in the U.S., Fernandez was removed from the country Friday morning.
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-Durham, said in an emailed statement, “I’m deeply saddened by the news of Wendy Miranda-Fernandez’s removal from the country this morning. Ms. Miranda-Fernandez did not have a criminal record and did not pose a threat to national security or the Durham community that she called home. She was not one of the gang members or violent criminals that President Trump promised to target and deport once in office.”
The congressman has been in contact with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials over the past several weeks and has attempted to stall and stop Fernandez’s pending deportation.
“At the age of 14, Ms. Miranda-Fernandez was an eyewitness to a murder by one of the world’s deadliest gangs. After witnessing the murder, she and her family received repeated death threats, forcing her to flee to the United States in search of sanctuary,” Butterfield wrote, referring to the international criminal gang Mara Salvatrucha, MS-13. “Her removal today sends her back into the same violence that she fled. Ms. Miranda-Fernandez’s case is a truly unfortunate example of what is now possible under the Trump Administration's immigration enforcement policies.”
Butterfield’s spokeswoman, Meaghan Lynch, said he and his office received official notice from ICE shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday, that Fernandez was gone from U.S. soil.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
