Deportation of Wendy Miranda Fernandez delayed

Wendy Miranda Fernandez will not be deported back to El Salvador for at least one week.
Meaghan Lynch, spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., said that the Congressman learned late Wednesday night that Fernandez’s removal had been scheduled and was imminent.
“We then reached out to ICE officials to convey Rep. Butterfield’s request that Wendy not be removed from the country while she has a pending motion before the BIA,” Lynch said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Around 3 p.m. Thursday, Butterfield’s office received notice from ICE that the deportation of Fernandez has been delayed for at least another week in order to allow the Board of Immigration Appeals time to consider her motion to reopen her case.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments