Suspect, 23, surrenders, charged in shooting of 10-year-old girl at Oak Creek Village apartments

James Scott Berish, 23, of Durham surrendered to Durham police Wednesday and was charged in connection with the shooting of a 10-year-old girl early Sunday morning in the Oak Creek Village Apartments complex in the 4200 block of Garrett Road.
Berish was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a stolen a .45-caliber handgun.
Durham police responded to a call reporting the shooting at 3:20 a.m. Sunday and upon arrival at Oak Creek Village Apartments, they found the little girl shot in her abdomen.
The victim has not been identified. She was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.
In the incident, a firearm was discharged in the apartment on the second floor of the apartment complex directly above the apartment in which the 10-year-old girl lived. Officers observed a hole in the ceiling of the girl’s bedroom, apparently caused by a bullet. The slug penetrated the ceiling and hit the girl.
Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said in an email, “The Durham Police Department would like to thank the many members of the community who contacted us with information to assist in this investigation.”
Michael added that the investigation is ongoing and provided no further information Wednesday afternoon.
