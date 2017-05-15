Girl found shot in her bed Sunday in stable condition

The 10-year-old girl who was shot at the Oak Creek Village Apartments complex early Sunday morning is in “stable condition,” police spokesman Wil Glenn said Monday afternoon.
Chief of Police C.J. Davis visited the child in the hospital Monday.
“She was surprised and happy to see the chief,” Glenn said.
The shooting occurred early Sunday morning. Durham Police responded to a call reporting the shooting at 3:20 a.m.
Officers arrived at Oak Creek Village Apartments in the 4200 block of Garrett Rd. and found the little girl shot in her abdomen.
Sunday morning, a firearm had been discharged in the apartment on the second floor directly above apartment in which the 10-year-old girl lived. Officers observed a hole in the ceiling of the girl’s bedroom ceiling which is believed to be from a bullet. The bullet is thought to have penetrated the second floor apartment’s floor and traveled through the girl's bedroom ceiling .
The 10-year-old was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Management staff at the Oak Creek Village Apartments declined to comment.
“I am deeply disturbed and incensed at this act of violence, which resulted in the serious injury to an innocent sleeping child,” Chief Davis said in a statement. “The Durham Police Department is committed to identifying the individuals responsible for discharging the weapon used in this incident, and pursuing appropriate charges against all involved.”
Police officers obtained a warrant and executed a search of the apartment located above the child’s bedroom at 7 a.m. Sunday. No one was home at the time of their search and no known arrests have been made in the case as of Monday evening.
However, a holster with an accompanying ammunition magazine, expended bullet shell casings and a W-2 form were seized by detectives from the searched apartment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Scozzafava at 919-560-4583, ex. 29357 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
