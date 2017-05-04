Things to do this weekend in Durham: ‘Mamma Mia!’, Greek Festival and Cinco de Mayo concert

The weekend is almost here! So what should you do? See a musical with the music of ABBA, go to a cultural festival or celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food trucks and free concert outside? You can do all three this weekend in Durham. And an added bonus — all are a chance to get your dance on.
“Mamma Mia!” is at the Durham Performing Arts Center Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7. This is the farewell tour for the musical that made two previous stops at DPAC. It’s the music of 1970s group ABBA wrapped in a story about a wedding in Greece.
“The music is great — it’s really fun to play. The best part is people enjoy the show so much. You go to work and people are happy you show up,” conductor and keyboardist Kevin Casey told The Herald-Sun.
Be sure to stick around to the very end of the show, too. “We get to the bows, and people jump up to leave. No, don’t leave — this is the best part. The end is 10 minutes of joy,” Casey said. Ticket information: dpanc.com.
The annual Durham Greek Festival will be held at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., rain or shine at St. Barbara, 8306 NC 751 in Durham.
Admission is free, but bring money for food to eat on site, food to buy at the Greek grocery and take home, and also to buy gifts at the marketplace. Music by Opa! and times for attendees to join in the dancing, too. New this year is a Silent Art Auction featuring fine art, ceramics and collectibles.
“People share in our food, traditions and culture,” Demi Vlachos told The Herald-Sun at the 2015 festival.
Northgate Mall’s free music series “Music on the Plaza” starts Friday, May 5 with a Cinco de Mayo concert on the plaza at 1058 W. Club Blvd. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. No coolers permitted. Music starts at 6:30 p.m.
Friday night’s Cinco de Mayo kickoff will feature Los Plebes De Olancho band performing Mexican and Central American party music. There will also be maracas and God’s Eye crafts for kids by the Durham Arts Council. Food trucks are El Rey Del Taco and Morfa Empanada.
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan: 919-419-6563, @dawnbvaughan
