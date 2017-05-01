Belief Briefs: Durham Greek Festival this weekend at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church

St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church will host its annual Durham Greek Festival this weekend at the Byzantine-style church.
The festival of Greek culture, music, food and dance will be held on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., rain or shine at St. Barbara, 8306 NC 751. Festival food includes gyro and pita wraps, pork souvlaki, spanakopita and pastitsio. There will also be be lamb roasted on a spit and traditional Greek desserts like baklava, galactoboureko, kourambiedes and loukoumades. There will be Greek music throughout the festival and scheduled folkdance performances.
The bouzouki band Opa! will perform and there will be cultural exhibits, video travelogues of Greece, Byzantine iconography demonstrations and tours of the church, which was built in the Byzantine style. New this year is a Silent Art Auction featuring fine art, ceramics and collectibles. Also on site will be a market and grocery.
At the Durham Greek Festival in June 2015, Demi Vlachos told The Herald-Sun they were blessed by great weather and crowds. People come to expect the festival every year, Vlachos said.
“We must be doing something right. People like a good time and a good feeling. I think people get that — and good food — here,” she said. “People share in our food, traditions and culture.”
Admission is free. A portion of festival proceeds will benefit the Durham Rescue Mission. For more information, visit DurhamGreekFestival.org, email info@durhamgreekfestival.org or call 919-484-1600.
In other local faith news:
Fish Fry, Health Fair at St. Mark AME Zion
St. Mark AME Zion Church will host a Men’s Day Fish Fry and Community Health Fair on Saturday, May 20. The fish fry begins at 11 a.m. in the church parking lot. The health fair will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall and include free screenings, health information, line dancing and exercise. St. Mark is located at 531 S. Roxboro St. in Durham. For information, call 919-682-2092.
‘Reading at the Rock’ for kids
The Global Missions Ministry of White Rock Baptist Church will sponsor “Reading at the Rock” for church and community children ages 5 to 7 on three Saturdays -- May 27, June 24 and July 29. “Reading at the Rock” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall, 3400 Fayetteville St. Books will be given away at the end of each session. A light lunch will be available.
Bethany UMC starts Little Free Pantry
Bethany United Methodist Church has repurposed a newspaper rack into a Little Free Pantry. The church painted it and added shelves for non-perishable items free to those in the community who need them. The church’s missions committee came up with the idea from Little Free Libraries, which are also small containers with items free for the community. The newspaper rack was donated by The Herald-Sun circulation department. Bethany UMC, 2809 Guess Road in Durham, will dedicate the new missions committee ministry on Sunday.
