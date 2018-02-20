DA drops charges against remaining Confederate statue protesters

Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols announced Tuesday afternoon that he is dropping the charges against the five remaining people accused of destroying a Confederate statue in downtown Durham last summer.

The announcement follows a long day in District Court Monday in which a judge acquitted one defendant, Raul Mauro Jimenez, and dismissed the charges against two others, Peter Gilbert and Dante Strobino, after an assistant district attorney presented all her evidence.

The judge said the prosecution failed to prove the defendants were guilty of the three misdemeanors: injury to real property, defacing a public building or monument and conspiracy to deface a public building or monument.

Prosecutors presented all of the admissible evidence available, Echols said. Since his office planned to present the same evidence against the remaining defendants, it no longer made sense to prosecute the case.

“For my office to continue to take these cases to trial based on the same evidence would be a misuse of state resources,” Echols said.

But the district attorney said he still believes the original decision was the right one

“Acts of vandalism, regardless of noble intent, are still a violation of law,” he said.

The remaining defendants were Takiyah Thompson, Elena Everett, Jessica Nicole Jude, Qasima Wideman and Joseph Karlik. Their trials were expected to take place April 2.

12 initially charged

Twelve people were initially charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors after the Aug. 14 demonstration, but Echols later decided to not to pursue the felony charges. He next dropped charges against three of the 12, saying he did not have sufficient evidence to link them to the toppling of the statue.

On Thurday, Echols also announced that he would dismiss the charges against against Loan Tran, who in December accepted deferred prosecution on three misdemeanors. Tran had also agreed to pay $1,250 in restitution and perform 100 hours of community service.

“In this case, fairness requires that similar cases be treated similarly,” Echols said..

During the Aug. 14 protest, Thompson climbed a ladder, placed a yellow tow strap around the bronze statue in front of the old courthouse on East Main Street and others pulled it to the ground. The statue crumpled when it hit the ground and protesters started kicking it. The protest, which attracted national attention, followed the clash between white supremacists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., that previous weekend

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.