Judge dismisses case against 1st defendant in Confederate statue case

A Durham County judge dismissed the case against the first defendant to go on trial for toppling a Durham County Confederate statue in downtown Durham last summer.

The judge said the prosecution proved that the statue was destroyed but not by whom.

“The court finds the state has failed to identify who the perpetrator was as to this defendant; furthermore, the court has noted there is no evidence of a conspiracy,” District Court Judge Fred Battaglia said.

Durham County Assistant District Attorney Ameshia A. Cooper had called Dante Strobino’s effort to destroy a monument owned and maintained by Durham County “organized destruction.”

“The state will give you a behind-the-scene look to destroy a monument here in Durham,” she said. “Your honor, you will learn that this was not a spontaneous event but a well-orchestrated plan.”

Strobino was the first of eight people to go on trial before the judge Monday morning on three misdemeanor charges connected to the toppling of the statue of a Confederate soldier Aug. 14.

She asked the judge pay close attention to three things: the defendants’ movements, actions and demeanor.

In contrast, most of defense attorney Scott Holmes’ opening statement centered not on the charges, but on the monument and how it infringed on others’ rights.

“The object is a symbol of the traitorous revolt of the Southern states to violently defend human slavery,” Holmes said.

The defense plans to show that the monument violated federal and state laws by violating the constitutional guarantee of equal protection for all citizens and endorsing the overthrow of the government and racial discrimination.

The object endorsed white supremacy, and gave the benefit to those who would celebrate it, Holmes said.

The monument also violated state law that prohibits the use of a public building in teaching the violent overthrow of the government, Holmes said.

Cooper presented a number of witnesses, including a Durham resident who was present and recorded the incident, the county’s security manager, and sheriff’s deputies.

Holmes asked for the charges to be dismissed after Cooper presented the state’s evidence.

Strobino said he wasn’t surprised the charges were dismissed because fighting white supremacy isn’t a crime.

“It wasn’t one or two lone individuals,” Strobino said. “It was the mass of the community that did it. So we not surprised they couldn’t pin it on or two of us. We are going to keep fighting until all the institutions of white supremacy are done are gone.”

The remaining defendants are Takiyah Thompson, Elena Everett, Peter Gilbert, Raul Mauro Jimenez, Jessica Nicole Jude, Qasima Wideman and Joseph Karlik.

They are each charged with three misdemeanors: injury to real property, defacing a public building or monument, and conspiracy to deface a public building or monument.

The trial for Gilbert started after Strobino’s charges were dismissed. Gilbert is a staff attorney with North Carolina Legal Aid, according to his LinkedIn profile,

‘Wrath and power’

At 8:30 a.m., the activists’ supporters gathered in front of the courthouse to criticize their prosecution.

“These individuals are putting our entire movement on trial, so they will feel the wrath and power of our entire movement,” said Loan Tran, who was also charged but accepted a deal of deferred prosecution.

Instead of focusing on the real crimes of homelessness, poverty and fatal police shootings, prosecutors are focusing on people who “allegedly took very bold action to do something that we all needed done,” Loan Tran said.

Not everyone waiting outside of the courthouse agreed.

William O’Quinn, capital brigade commander of the N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans and a Durham resident, said a majority of people do not like what has unfolded since the statue was pulled down.

“They don’t like the monuments torn down,” said O’Quinn, who planned to attend the trials with two others members of the N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans. “They don’t like the way the felonies have been dropped.”

Many people want the Confederate soldier who was pulled down to return, he said.

Felonies dropped

During the Aug. 14 protest, Thompson climbed a ladder, placed a yellow towing strap around the bronze Confederate soldier statue and others pulled it to the ground. The nearly century-old statue crashed to the ground where it crumpled and protesters started kicking it.

Twelve people were initially charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors in the case, but Echols later decided to drop the felony charges.

Charges were dropped against three of the original 12 defendants because there were no evidence linking them to the toppling, Echols has said.

In December, a fourth defendant, Tran, accepted deferred prosecution on three misdemeanor charges – injury to real property, damage to personal property and defacing a public monument – for helping to topple the statue. Tran also agreed to pay $1,250 in restitution and perform 100 hours of community service.

Defend Durham, a loose group formed to support those charged, has sought support for the eight people still facing charges by asking people to call the District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office to demand the charges be dropped.

Defend Durham also plans to have a 6 p.m. “solidarity march and rally” Monday beginning at the site of the Confederate monument and progressing to the Durham County courthouse.