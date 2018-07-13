07/14 What You’re Saying: L.L. Nelson, Juan Jose Alva, George Smith, and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis

Misplaced passion
To expand on Rene’ de le Varre’s “Why the outrage?" letter to the editor July 11:
Please read the Associated Press’s investigation of children at the border since 2013.
They report that the Obama administration placed 89,000 migrant children where more than two dozen of them were sexually assaulted, starved or forced to work with little or no pay. Sequentially the administration stopped fingerprinting adults that claimed the children, stopped requiring original copies of birth certificates, stopped completing forms that required personal and identifying information of sponsors and stopped FBI criminal history checks – not Trump, Obama. The parents, if they are, have a responsibility of placing their children in this situation.
The Daily Mail, July 12, reported nearly half of the children 5 and under have not been released to parents because of violent crimes including child abuse or because the adults could not prove parentage. It won’t be reported state side of course.
One wishes the passion for migrant children were shown to those U.S. citizen children in just as much need. The bright side with all those caring protestors and demonstrators, there is no shortage of sponsors and foster homes, right?
L.L. Nelson
Durham
Another Ellis island
Much has been debated about illegal immigration to the “Land of the free and the home of the brave.” The ludicrous idea about the wall “to be paid by Mexico” is a false political promise.
Why not designate a piece of land across the most common border crossings; i.e. Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez, (where I was born) as another Ellis Island to screen and give temporary permits to qualified Hispanics?
Instead of spending huge amounts of money on a seriously controversial wall, use resources in creating new jobs in states such as West Virginia. Lumber and coal have many unexploited uses besides using them for heating!
Juan Jose Alva
Durham
Praise for Wilkie
On Tuesday, Sen. Thom Tillis, a member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, applauded the bipartisan committee approval of Robert Wilkie, senior advisor to Tillis from 2015-17, to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Wilkie’s nomination now moves to the full Senate for a vote.
I applaud the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for overwhelmingly approving Robert Wilkie to be Secretary of the VA. I’ve had the honor of working with Robert for three years, and his combination of knowledge, experience, humility, and heart will serve him well in his new role leading the agency that serves our nation’s veterans.
In his short time as the acting VA Secretary, Robert quickly worked to improve morale at the VA, earning strong reviews and trust from VSOs, members of Congress, and VA staff. I have no doubt once he is confirmed by the full Senate that he will bring his professional expertise and a personal insight and intensity to the role that will transform the VA to better serve veterans across the nation.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis
R-NC
Not a bigot
Regarding the news story “Speaker Jordan B. Peterson calls Durham City Council self righteous, morally confused” (July 9):
I think that Dr. Peterson's main sin in the eyes of the radical left is that he argues that individual people should take responsibility for their own problems, rather than blame those problems on an unjust society. In most other ways, he is fairly mainstream and certainly not a bigot.
George Smith
via www.heraldsun.com
Speak up
