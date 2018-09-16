Dramatic swift water rescue of man trapped in SUV

FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team California Task Force 2 performs a swift water rescue of man trapped in an SUV in Cumberland Co., NC Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The team deployed from Los Angeles to support the response to Hurricane Florence.
Education

Florence: Wake County schools closed; Durham Public Schools open on Monday

September 16, 2018 03:21 PM

RALEIGH

Wake County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 17 “due to after effects of this weekend’s storm on facilities.”

WCPSS made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

Durham Public Schools announced that schools will be open on Monday.

Durham Public Schools previously announced that Wednesday, Sept. 19 would be a full school day rather than an early release day as previously scheduled.

Johnston County Public Schools was the first to announce closings this week as Florence left many North Carolina communities flooded or without power.

Johnston County schools will be closed for students on Monday, Sept. 17 and Tuesday, Sept. 18.

While Johnston County schools are closed for everyone on Monday, Tuesday will be an optional workday for faculty and staff.

Superintendent Ross Renfrow tweeted Sunday afternoon: “Hoping we can resume a regular schedule on Wednesday but too soon to commit to that today. Thank you all for patience and understanding!”

A decision about possible Wednesday school closure or delay will be made on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johnston County Public Schools website.

