Johnston County schools closed Monday, Tuesday because of Florence

Johnston County Public Schools is the first to announce closings this week as Florence left many North Carolina communities flooded or without power.

Johnston County schools will be closed for students on Monday, Sept. 17 and Tuesday, Sept. 18.

While Johnston County schools are closed for everyone on Monday, Tuesday will be an optional workday for faculty and staff.

Superintendent Ross Renfrow tweeted Sunday afternoon: “Hoping we can resume a regular schedule on Wednesday but too soon to commit to that today. Thank you all for patience and understanding!”

A decision about possible Wednesday school closure or delay will be made on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johnston County Public Schools website.

Wake County Public Schools, Durham Public Schools and Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools had not yet announced closings or delays as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Durham Public Schools previously announced that Wednesday, Sept. 19 would be a full school day rather than an early release day as previously scheduled.