Durham police make arrest in Sunday killing on Guess Road

Durham police have charged a 22-year-old Durham man in connection with the death of a man found fatally shot on Guess Road early Sunday.

Manuel Mejia-Mendoza is accused of killing Abel Corroles, 31, who was found in the 3000 block of Guess Road. shortly before 5 a.m.

A police news release did not list charges, but a sheriff’s jail report says Mejia-Mendoza of Junction Road is charged with murder, as well as failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

There had been 29 homicides in Durham as of Dec. 8, according to the Police Department website, up from 18 homicides by that time last year.

All told, major violent crime in the city was down 17 percent through September, according to the department’s third-quarter crime report.