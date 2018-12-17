3 people were shot at a weekend party in Durham. Now these 2 men are in custody.

Police have arrested two young men in connection with a weekend party where three people were shot.

Ledarius Samuel, 20, and Antoine Page, 17, are charged in the incident that happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road, according to a news release.

Officers found three people with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects was detained by people at the party, while a second suspect was driven to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the release said.

Samuel was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was placed in the Durham County jail under $1.5 million bail.

Page was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. He was placed in the jail under $1 million bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440 extension 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Recent shootings

The three people shot at the party were among at least seven people who shot this weekend in Durham, one of them fatally.

A man’s body was found shot outside in the 3000 block of Guess Road early Sunday. No suspects had been arrested and the man’s name had not been released as of Monday afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, a 23-year-old man and 55-year-old women were shot in a parking lot in the 500 block of Liberty Street. Both had serious injuries.

As of Dec. 8, there had been 180 people shot in Durham in 160 incidents, and 562 total reported shooting incidents this year, police spokesman Wil Genn said Monday.

Police have attributed recent violence in Durham to an upsurge in gang activity. Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 8, there were 25 people shot in 23 incidents, two of them fatally. There were 66 total reported shootings in that time.

This year’s totals, however, are below last year’s numbers.

For all of 2017, there were 244 people shot in 217 incidents, and 729 shooting incidents in Durham overall, Glenn said.