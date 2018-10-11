Police identify man fatally shot in Durham. Homicides up in the Bull City

Police have identified a man fatally shot late Wednesday night as Ricardo Christopher Hunter, 26, of Durham

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Hearthside Street shortly before 11 p.m. to a sound of shots call.

They found a man lying outside on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police have no other details, and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Hines at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Killings in Durham are on pace to double this year over last year.

There were 25 criminal homicides reported in the city as of Saturday, according to the Police Department’s website. That was up from 14 last year at this time, but down from 29 the year before that.

All told, reported violent crime in Durham — homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — was down 16.9 percent through Saturday, according to the department.