Wanted man surrenders in shooting death of 23-year-old woman in Durham

A man accused of fatally shooting a young Durham woman in a rooming house Saturday night has turned himself in.
Thomas Moore, 41, has been placed in Durham County Jail without bail.
Officers responded to a shooting call at the rooming house in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. They found Naisha McMillian, 23, in the hallway. She was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.
Police said Moore and McMillian were acquaintances.
There were 25 criminal homicides reported in Durham as of Oct. 6, according to the Police Department’s website.
That was up from 14 last year at this time, but down from 29 the year before that.
All told, reported violent crime in Durham — homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — was down 16.9 percent through Oct. 6, according to the department.
Anyone with information on Saturday’s shooting is asked to call investigators at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never to identify themselves.
