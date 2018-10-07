Durham police searching for suspect in shooting death of 23-year-old woman

A woman died after being shot in Durham Saturday night, police say.
Durham police are investigating the death of 23-year-old Naisha McMillian and are searching for the suspect.
Officers responded to a shooting call at a rooming house in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they found McMillian in the hallway. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.
Investigators have charged Thomas Keith Moore, 41, with murder. He is not in custody at this time. They said Moore and McMillian were acquaintances and the incident was not random.
Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call Durham police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never to identify themselves.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
