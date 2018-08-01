Chapel Hill man accused of stabbing brother now charged with murder

A Chapel Hill man accused of stabbing his brother more than a week ago has been charged with murder.

Kareem Tay’shaun Shah, 20, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, according to a news release.

Chapel Hill police say Shah stabbed his brother, Scotty Levelle Clardy, 26, of Durham on July 22. Clardy died at UNC Hospitals on Friday, police said.

The incident happened on Nunn Street. Chapel Hill police responded to the reported stabbing where Shah was apprehended, said police spokesman Lt. Bryan Walker. Shah initially was charged with with attempted first-degree murder, according to police.

Shah is being held at Orange County jail without bail.