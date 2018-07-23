Chapel Hill man charged with stabbing his brother

A Chapel Hill man is accused of stabbing his brother over the weekend.
Kareem Tay’shaun Shah, 20, was charged Monday with attempted first-degree murder. Police say Shah tried to kill his brother, Scotty Levelle Clardy, 26, of Durham on Sunday.
Clardy remained at UNC Hospitals in critical condition Monday evening, according to police.
Officers from the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the stabbing on Nunn Street shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, said police spokesman Lt. Bryan Walker.
Shah was apprehended at the scene, Walker said.
Both brothers were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the conflict.
The Carrboro Police Department assisted the Chapel Hill officers in making the arrest.
Comments