Security guard told police he feared for his safety before fatally shooting NCCU student

A recently released search warrant outlines two security guards’ statements to police about what they said led to the fatal shooting of N.C. Central University student DeAndre Ballard.

Around 10:15 p.m. Sept. 17, Durham officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at Campus Crossing apartments, where they found a young man who died later at the hospital.

It took police three days to identify Ballard, a 23-year-old NCCU senior and physical education major, because he didn’t have identification on him, a police spokeswoman has said.

Details then emerged that Ballard was shot by a N.C. Detective Agency security guard contracted by Campus Crossings. A representative of the agency said the security guard shot Ballard in self-defense.

The security guard told police that he was making rounds in his car when he stopped at the guard’s booth and allowed another guard to take a bathroom break, according to a search warrant from Durham police. The warrant sought to search and collect evidence from the car of the guard who shot Ballard.

While at the booth, the guard noticed what appeared to be a man trying to get in a silver sedan, he told police.

The guard said he shouted at the man, who would later be identified as Ballard, and the man walked over and sat in the passenger side of the guard’s car, according to the warrant. An altercation followed, and the guard got out his car.

Ballard moved to the driver’s side and appeared to be trying to turn on the car, the guard told police.

The security guard told police that Ballard then “exited the vehicle and proceeded to put his hands on him immediately making him fear that the male was trying to hurt him,” according to the warrant.

“This feeling caused (the guard) to draw his gun while asking the male what was wrong with him, and also pled with him,” the guard told police.

The guard “ultimately discharged the firearm,” striking Ballard in the chest.

The second security guard told police he heard a car door slam as he walked back from the restroom. The second guard said that he heard the first security guard pleading with the man, “while appearing to be overpowered for his gun and sounding unusually fearful,” the warrant states.

The second guard told police that he began to run toward the situation when he heard a gunshot and saw the man drop to the pavement.

The second security guard called 911 and said a man was shot after he tried to grab a security guard’s gun.

One minute later, the first guard called 911, and said he just shot a man who jumped in his car.

“He starts trying to fight me and whatever and tried to reach for my gun,” the guard told 911. “That is why I shot him.”

Ballard’s family and friends have questioned the guards’ account of what happened that night. They say Ballard was afraid of guns, wasn’t violent, respected authority and had never been in significant trouble.

Others have said they don’t understand how Ballard, who was barefoot and wearing shorts and a tank top, ended up getting shot by a guard who was there to protect residents in the apartment complex with many NCCU students. .