Man fatally shot by security guard was N.C. Central University student

Durham police are investigating the fatal shooting of an N.C. Central University student last week by a security guard at an off-campus apartment complex.

On Monday police identified the student as DeAndre Marquise Ballard, 23.

Officers responded to a call about a gunshot wound at 10:15 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road. They found Ballard, who was taken to a local hospital where he died.

“The case remains under investigation,” police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said Monday. “No charges have been filed at this time.”

In an interview, Kevin Ladd, vice president of the N.C. Detective Agency, said an employee who was working as a guard at Campus Crossing apartments shot Ballard in self-defense.

“We fully, 100 percent stand by his actions because this was self-defense,” Ladd said. “In our eyes this is a tragic accident. It never should have gotten to this, but our officer was fearful for his life.”

WRAL first reported that Ballard was shot by security guard.

The shooting occurred in a public area at the apartment complex and there is one witness, Ladd said. The employee has worked for the agency for 15 years and is certified by the N.C. Private Protective Security Board, he said.

The N.C. Detective Agency has been in business since 1996.

“We have never had anything like this, “ Ladd said. “We feel terrible about it. Our officer feels terrible.”

A native of New Bern, N.C., Ballard was preparing to graduate in May 2019 with a bachelor of science degree in physical education, NCCU Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye said on the university’s website. He was a member of NCCU’s Bon Vivant Fashion Society and was Mr. Bon Vivant Fashion Society last school year.

“Naturally, this sudden loss impacts his family greatly, as well as his many friends, his roommates and the entire NCCU community,” the chancellor said. “I ask that we stand together in solidarity during this difficult time and collectively keep DeAndre Ballard and his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

As of Sept. 15, there had been 21 homicides in Durham, according to the Police Department website, up from 15 by the same time in 2017 but down from 28 by the same time in 2016.

All told, as of Sept. 15 reported violent crime in Durham was down 16.9 percent this year.





Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.