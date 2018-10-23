Durham men arrested in Person, Chapel Hill home invasions. This tip cracked the case.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men Monday in connection with home invasions last week in Person and Orange counties.

Jason O’Neal Brown, 36, and Jodeci Mustaffa Gaddy, 25, both of Durham, are being held on $2 million bail each in the Person County jail.

In Orange County, the men are accused of breaking into a home as a couple slept in their bedroom. They attacked the wife, whose screams woke her husband, and then shot the husband in the hand, according to a news release.

Both were charged in that case with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said a community member reported having seen a distinctive vehicle parked on the street where the home invasion occurred during the relevant time period. Deputies and Investigators were familiar with the vehicle, which was sighted in an area of car break-ins reported earlier in the month.

Brown and Gaddy also were charged in Person County with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible sex offense, attempted first-degree rape, attempted first-degree murder, larceny, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle, the release stated.

Sheriff’s deputies worked through the weekend to track down the suspects, who also are suspected of being involved in multiple crimes in Durham County, officials said.





The first incident was reported early Friday morning in Person County, where a woman told deputies she was awakened at home by two men, officials said. One man pointed a gun at her while the men demanded guns and money, she told deputies. The woman was sexually assaulted and hit in the face with the gun during the home invasion, they said.

A young child was in the home at the time but was not injured, deputies said.

While that crime was being investigated around 2 a.m. Friday, the second home invasion was reported at a Chapel Hill home. The Sheriff’s Office reported that nothing was taken in that break-in on Lucas Farm Lane in a subdivision near Old N.C. 86 and New Hope Church Road.

Orange County property records show one of the home’s owners is a retired UNC School of Medicine professor..

“Investigators from both agencies began talking, comparing the similarities between the home invasions,” Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said. “A break in the case came Saturday when a security camera near Northgate Mall in Durham recorded the suspects using a credit card stolen from the victim of the Person County home invasion.”





Deputies were able to identify the men from the security footage, officials said. Both men confessed to those crimes and numerous car break-ins while being interviewed by Orange County investigators, they said.

An Orange County resident also helped to nab the suspects, officials said, by reporting having seen “a distinctive vehicle” parked on the street during the Person County home invasion. Orange County deputies were familiar with the vehicle, which had been reported in connection with a rash of car break-ins earlier in October, they said.

That vehicle was nearby when Brown and Gaddy were arrested. It has been seized as part of the investigation, officials said..

Investigators also searched the men’s homes, finding enough stolen property to fill a van and a large sport utility vehicle, they said. The property will be compared to break-in reports in an effort to return it to the victims and possibly file additional charges, they said.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood praised deputies’ work and the partnership between Orange County, surrounding counties, and the State Bureau of Investigation, which assisted in the investigation.





“These home invasions are like something we have never seen before,” Blackwood said.

“The completely random nature of the crimes and violence used to effectuate them are sobering reminders of the importance of employing the simple tools available to safeguard your family, such as ensuring windows are secure, doors are locked, and home security systems, if present in the home, are activated,” he noted. “These very suspects told Investigators that they target unlocked homes and vehicles, which allow fast and easy access.”

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact Orange County Sheriff’s Investigator Jeff Ray at 919-245-2975. Additional charges are pending, officials said.





Staff writer Virginia Bridges contributed to this report.